By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS May 28 Gazprom's deputy
chief executive will meet EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager
on Monday who may ask the Russian gas giant to improve its
concessions aimed at ending a six-year-long investigation, a
source close to the matter said on Sunday.
State-controlled Gazprom, which supplies a third of the EU's
gas, offered in March to scrap business practices and a pricing
policy seen by the European Commission as anti-competitive in a
bid to stave off a possible fine.
These included terms barring countries from exporting its
gas to other countries; tying contracts to investments in
pipelines; and monopoly pricing in the three Baltic states,
Bulgaria and Poland.
Gazprom's concessions include letting clients renegotiate
decades-long, oil-indexed contracts, with prices linked to
benchmarks such as European gas market hubs and border prices,
including in Germany.
The EU competition enforcer subsequently sought feedback
from Gazprom's clients and rivals. Some, such as state-run
Polish oil and gas company PGNiG, said the offer should
be rejected and Gazprom should be punished with a hefty fine.
Vestager may demand some changes to Gazprom's concessions at
the meeting with Alexander Medvedev, the source said.
The Commission confirmed the meeting but did not provide
details. The EU executive is not likely to bow to pressure from
Gzaprom's foes and scrap the deal, underlying the thaw in
business ties between the bloc and Russia despite tensions over
Ukraine and Syria.
Vestager's relatively flexible line with Gazprom is in sharp
contrast with her tough approach towards other giants such as
Alphabet Google over its internet search practices and
Apple over its sweetheart deal with Ireland.
