BRIEF-United Technologies prices offering of $1,000 mln aggregate principal amount of 1.900 pct notes due 2020
* United Technologies Corp says has priced an offering of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% notes due 2020
BRUSSELS, June 9 European Union antitrust regulators have given Russian gas giant Gazprom more time to respond to charges that it levies excessive prices and blocks rivals in eastern Europe, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The European Commission had originally given Gazprom 12 weeks to reply when it unveiled the charges on April 22.
"The Commission has granted Gazprom an extension till mid-September for the company to work on its response to the statement of objections," the source said.
The Commission had no immediate comment. (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee)
May 1 Sherritt International Corp, Korea Resources Corp (Kores) and Sumitomo Corp, partners in the Ambatovy nickel operation in Madagascar, have agreed in principle to revise their joint venture agreement, Sherritt said on Monday.