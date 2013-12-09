(Adds details)
By Foo Yun Chee
PARIS Dec 9 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom
has promised to present proposals this week to end a
year-long investigation into its business practices and avert a
possible fine of as much as $14.3 billion, the EU's antitrust
chief said on Monday.
The European Commission last year told Gazprom that it may
have impeded the free flow of gas in central and eastern Europe,
blocked rival suppliers and over-charged customers by linking
the price of its gas to oil.
The EU competition watchdog earlier this year threatened to
send formal charges to Gazprom, which supplies a quarter of
Europe's gas consumption needs.
Bowing to EU pressure, Gazprom's deputy chairman Alexander
Medvedev told EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia last
week that the company was willing to settle the case.
"He promised the proposal will be sent to my office this
week," Almunia told reporters on the sidelines of a conference
organised by Premier Cercle in Paris.
The Commission is expected to seek feedback from third
parties before deciding whether to accept Gazprom's offer.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Martin Santa and Keiron
Henderson)