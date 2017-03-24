* Baltic pipeline plan exacerbates EU divisions over Russia
* Critics fear Nord Stream 2 will increase Gazprom's
dominance
* Germany and EU lawyers deem it legal, documents show
* Germany stands to be main EU beneficiary
* EU Commission sees 2019 date as crucial for Ukraine
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Vera Eckert
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 23 Russia has the
European Union in a bind.
The bloc is divided between eastern European and Baltic Sea
countries that see a new pipeline carrying Russian gas across
the Baltic making the EU a hostage to Moscow - and those in
northern Europe, most especially the main beneficiary Germany,
for whom the economic benefits take priority.
The result, EU sources say, is that the EU executive, the
Commission, sensing that there may ultimately be no legal basis
to block approval of Nord Stream 2, is delaying it as long as
possible, hoping to get past 2019 - the date when Russia must
renegotiate a gas transit deal with Ukraine.
"There's a difference between not supporting the project and
having a legal basis to stop it," said one EU diplomat, adding
that the aim for now was "a break to avoid the project going
anywhere in 2019".
And for now, that means doing nothing, to the intense
frustration of members such as Denmark, whose prime minister
challenged the Commission at a summit of EU leaders this month
to make good on strong words criticising the pipeline.
Last summer, seven eastern member states, all formerly
dominated by Moscow and at the centre of an EU antitrust case
accusing Gazprom of abusing its market dominance, sent a letter
of protest to Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. They too
are still waiting for a clear response.
EU sources say the Commission is in fact cultivating
uncertainty by hinting that the pipeline may fall foul of EU
rules, in the hope of scaring off Western investors, for a time
at least.
And in fact, last July, Gazprom's Western partners - Uniper
, Wintershall, Shell, OMV
and Engie - did withdraw from pledges to
provide 1.2 billion euros of equity for the pipeline, a twin to
Nord Stream 1, which began pumping in 2011.
DEEP DIVISIONS
Germany is also not actively promoting the pipeline for now,
with a parliamentary election looming this autumn. "The feeling
is: 'Why use up political capital to defend it?" said one EU
diplomat.
Broadly, the plan to bring more Russian gas to Europe plays
into deep divisions between EU nations over whether to do more
business with Moscow while countering its military power plays
in Ukraine and Syria.
Germany itself has taken a firm stance on maintaining
economic sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea
and its support for rebels in eastern Ukraine.
But it also argues that EU market rules guarantee that the
pipeline remains a purely commercial project, while eastern and
Baltic states accuse President Vladimir Putin of exploiting
energy exports as a geopolitical tool.
Meanwhile, littoral states that feel increasingly threatened
by Moscow's military posturing in and around the Baltic Sea want
clarity from Brussels before going ahead with routine
environmental assessments of Nord Stream 2.
"This has lots of geopolitical questions and it is not fair
that one country should answer alone whether this is an good
idea," Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said last month.
"This is not a question only for Denmark but for the
European Union."
Russia already accounts for one-third of EU gas imports, and
that could rise with the help of Nord Stream 2, as Gazprom
fights for market share with the EU's domestic supplies
decreasing.
It would also sharply reduce the need for Russia to export
gas through Ukraine, where the EU is trying to support stumbling
economic reforms. This would deprive Kiev of lucrative transit
fees, and of a lever in its tortured relations with Moscow.
Hence the Commission's desire to at least stall approval
until 2019.
STALLING, NOT STOPPING
But sooner or later, EU sources grugingly admit that
Russia's determined push for Nord Stream 2 looks set to carry it
over the numerous legal and financial hurdles in its path.
Gazprom's Western partner firms say they are looking for new
ways to share the financial burden, notwithstanding the
uncertainty.
"If it isn't stopped politically, its commercial logic will
prevail," one industry source said.
Gazprom is busily ordering steel pipes, renting facilities
in Sweden, Finland and Germany and applying for permits to lay
the 1,225 km (760 mile) pipe.
And Germany, by hosting the end-point of the 55 billion
cubic metre a year pipeline, stands to grow into a gas hub for
central, eastern and southern Europe, alongside the Dutch and
British markets.
"What Germany wants, Germany gets," said one official in
Brussels.
In an opinion seen by Reuters, it the Commission argued last
January for EU gas market liberalisation rules to be applied to
Nord Stream 2, citing "serious diversification and security of
supply concerns".
But that was rejected by the EU's own lawyers as well as the
German energy regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur.
Responding this month to a missive from Brussels, the
Bundesnetzagentur said Nord Stream 2 should simply be treated as
an import pipeline like Nord Stream 1, Algeria's Medgaz and
Libya's Greenstream.
To subject it to internal EU energy market rules would be
"just as inappropriate as it would be improper", the agency's
president, Jochen Homann, wrote in the March 3 letter, seen by
Reuters.
"MONEY TALKS"
Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday
that talks with the agency were far from over, insisting that EU
rules to promote competition passed since Nord Stream 1 was
built should apply to the new pipeline.
"Key EU legal principles must also be respected in the
offshore part of the pipeline," he told Reuters. "We'll
negotiate with the German regulator how to secure that."
He said the legal tussle should be dealt with via an
intergovernmental agreement between Putin and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel - which both sides have eschewed.
That would give the EU a chance to vet the deal under new
rules, adopted on Tuesday, that give Brussels the power to vet
oil and gas deals with outside countries to guard against
anti-competitive practices and supply disruptions.
There are also legal questions over Eugal, a smaller
pipeline intended to feed gas from the offshore Nord Stream 2 to
Germany and beyond.
German regulatory sources say they will not approve Eugal
until Europe's highest court decides whether to uphold a deal
between EU regulators and Germany to remove limits on Gazprom's
access to a similar pipeline running from Nord Stream 1.
That ruling could take up to two years, although an interim
ruling is expected to give a signal within weeks.
Ultimately, the pipeline means big business.
Building up a case to comply with German regulation, five
pipeline operators ran an auction this month that indicated
demand from shippers for almost the full capacity of the Eugal
pipeline over 20 years from 2019.
When Sweden's government voiced national security concerns
over Gazprom using the island of Gotland as a base for
construction, several other ports stepped forward hoping to win
the business. The chosen site, Karlshamn, stands to benefit from
100 million SEK ($11.3 million) worth of business.
"Money talks," said one EU diplomat. "If it's not illegal,
then politically there's little we can do."
One senior German industry source put it bluntly: "I don't
care where the gas comes from as long as they are pumping more."
($1 = 8.8208 Swedish crowns)
(Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Additional reporting by
Tatiana Jancarikova in Bratislava and Stine Jacobsen in
Copenhagen; Editing by Kevin Liffey)