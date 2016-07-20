* 2009 EU rules cap Gazprom's use of Opal link at 50 pct
* German regulators have plan to bypass cap
* EU executive has asked Germany for more into
By Alissa de Carbonnel
BRUSSELS, July 20 The European Commission, which
is due to rule on Russia's plans to pump more gas to Germany via
a land link from its Nord Stream pipeline, says it needs more
details from German regulators before making a decision.
The EU's energy chief told Reuters on Wednesday that it had
asked Germany's energy regulator, Bundesnetzagentur, to provide
the information and expected to receive it in September.
Germany struck a deal in May to let Russian state energy
producer Gazprom pump more gas through the Opal link,
but the plan needs the Commission's approval as it bypasses EU
anti-monopoly rules that cap Gazprom's use at half of Opal's
capacity.
Russian pipeline plans have become increasingly politicised
due to Russia's conflict with Ukraine. The EU executive has
already delayed making a decision on the Opal link.
Full access to Opal, which provides a land link between
Russia's Nord Stream pipeline to Germany and the Czech Republic,
is crucial to Gazprom's plan to double capacity of the undersea
pipeline in a project known as Nord Stream 2.
The expansion of Nord Stream would see more Russian gas
bypass Ukraine - a move seen depriving Kiev of transit fees as
the route for more than half of Russian gas supplies to Europe.
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, the EU's
energy chief, said the EU executive will not be ready to rule on
whether to approve the German deal with Gazprom until it is in
possession of all the details.
"The Opal dossier is being currently examined and there were
some additional questions raised by the Commission," Sefcovic
said. "Whether we are ready to take a decision or not depends on
the completeness of the answers."
Because Gazprom is also part-owner of the Opal pipeline, it
is regulated by a 2009 EU law, known as the Third Energy
Package, that seeks to prevent energy suppliers from dominating
infrastructure.
Gazprom has long fought an EU decision limiting its access
to the pipeline, but talks on reaching a settlement collapsed in
2014 after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
Gazprom and its European partners, which include E.ON
, Wintershall, Shell, OMV
and Engie, agreed the Nord Stream 2 project
last year.
A positive ruling on Opal would help smooth the way for
Gazprom to build Nord Stream 2, which has not received EU
regulatory approval. Sefcovic has cast doubt on the need for
expanding Nord Stream.
"If the commercial decision is taken that they still want to
go ahead, then it should be done within the legal framework of
the EU," Sefcovic said. "We are looking at how the EU law can be
respected in all its aspects."
