WARSAW Oct 26 Polish oil and gas company PGNiG
said on Wednesday it could sue the European Commission
if it strikes a deal with Russia's Gazprom to end a
five-year antitrust case.
PGNiG said a deal, which Gazprom said earlier on Wednesday
was close, could threaten gas supplies to central and eastern
Europe.
The Commission has also moved closer to deciding whether to
ease restrictions on Russia's access to a gas pipeline link to
Germany, a move opposed by PGNiG as well.
"These decisions pose a real threat to the stability of gas
supplies to Central and Eastern Europe," PGNiG said in a
statement.
"PGNiG SA is ready to sue both - the decision of the
European Commission and the decision of Bundesnetzagentur
(Germany's gas pipeline regulator)," over the antitrust deal and
gas pipeline decision, the statement said.
