* U.S. envoy says Nord Stream-2 has no commercial logic
* Says enormous amount of LNG will be available
* Backers of Nord Stream-2 say it is commercial, not
political
BRUSSELS, May 6 The United States is deeply
concerned about the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project as a
threat to national security, a senior U.S. energy envoy said on
Friday, after the issue was raised at talks in Washington this
week.
Since its conception last year, the Nord Stream-2 project to
double the volume of gas shipped directly from Russia to Germany
has triggered strong reactions.
Many EU governments complain it increases dependency on
Russia's Gazprom, which supplies around a third of the
European Union's gas.
The issue was raised at a meeting in Washington this week of
the U.S.-EU energy council, a body set up to debate security of
energy supply following the 2009 gas crisis when Russia cut off
gas supplies to Ukraine, with knock-on effects for the EU.
"Our commitment to energy security in Europe is directly
linked to our concern for national security," Amos Hochstein,
U.S. special envoy and coordinator for international affairs,
told journalists in a conference call.
"The U.S. is deeply concerned about a pipeline that would
endanger the economic viability of Ukraine," he said, adding it
would "deepen the rift between East and West".
Ukraine, the main transit route for shipping Russian gas to
the European Union, has been locked in conflict with Moscow
since Russia seized Ukraine's Crimea region in March 2014.
The row about how much Gazprom charges Ukraine for its gas
is also unresolved.
The Nord Stream-2 consortium, which includes Gazprom, E.ON
, Wintershall, Shell, OMV and Engie
, says the project is purely commercial and that
Russian pipeline gas is cheaper than liquefied natural gas
(LNG), which the United States, for instance, can supply.
But Hochstein dismissed that argument, saying it didn't make
commercial sense for Europe to "double down on physical
infrastructure that is not accessible to new markets".
"There are enormous amounts of gas coming into the market
over the next five years from Australia and the United States,"
he said.
Analysts question how much of that will make its way to
Europe rather than Asia, where demand is rising and gas is
likely to command a higher price, although a first U.S. LNG
cargo arrived in Portugal in April.
Nord Stream-2 is due to be completed by the end of 2019,
according to Gazprom.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton)