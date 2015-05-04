(Adds European Commission confirmation)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS May 4 General Electric's CEO
will meet Europe's antitrust chief on Tuesday, according to a
source, in what is expected to be a push for unconditional EU
approval for its 12.4-billion-euro ($13.8 billion) bid for an
Alstom business.
Jeff Immelt will meet European Competition Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager on Tuesday afternoon, said the source,
declining to provide details.
Commission spokeswoman Lucia Caudet confirmed the meeting:
"Commissioner Vestager will meet Mr Immelt tomorrow as part of
the Commission's ongoing merger review."
GE is seeking to convince the Commission to approve its
proposal to buy French company Alstom's power equipment
business, without having to make concessions, other sources told
Reuters.
GE has until next month to offer concessions if it cannot
convince the EU enforcer.
The EU's competition authority, which is due to decide on
the deal by Aug. 6, has warned of possible price rises because
the merger would remove one of GE's three main rivals in the
manufacturing of heavy-duty turbines for gas-fired power plants.
The two companies compete with Germany's Siemens
and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, a joint venture formed by
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hitachi.
Italian peer Ansaldo is seen as a niche player.
Immelt met EU energy chief Arias Canete, EU internal market
chief Elzbieta Bienkowska and EU research and science chief
Carlos Moedas in Strasbourg last week.
Speaking to analysts on a conference call last month, the
CEO said his company expected the Alstom deal to close in the
second half of the year and backed it as a "good strategic and
financial fit". But he said that, like any deal, "if this one
ever would become unattractive, we wouldn't do it".
The Alstom deal, which would be the biggest acquisition in
GE's history, stands to expand GE's installed base of power
turbines, which would allow the U.S. company to earn more
revenue from servicing the equipment.
GE has said it expected Alstom to add about 1 cent per share
in earnings this year, and between 6 cents to 9 cents in 2016.
Those earnings could be even more important given GE's new plan
to divest most of its finance assets over the next few years.
GE has a checkered history with the Commission, the EU
executive, which blocked its planned $42 billion takeover of
Honeywell International in 2001 but has since cleared
more than 50 deals.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
