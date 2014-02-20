* Ukraine had also held energy talks with EU
* EU seeking to complete own energy market, build links
BRUSSELS Feb 20 The European Commission
launched negotiations on Thursday to strengthen energy links
with Georgia as part of efforts to bind the former Soviet state
closer to the European Union and weaken its bonds with Russia.
Despite the dramatic refusal of Ukraine, another former
Soviet state, to enter into an association agreement with the
European Union, Georgia has said it is determined to sign an EU
accord on trade and broader cooperation.
It is also increasing its ties with the 28-country bloc's
energy market by joining the EU energy community.
"Joining the energy community will attract investments into
Georgia and bring Georgian citizens and businesses closer to the
other members of the energy community and the European Union,"
EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said following the
start of talks in Tbilisi.
A second set of talks will be held in Brussels on March 19.
Apart from seeking to complete its own internal energy
market, the Commission - the EU executive - is working on closer
energy integration with EU neighbours.
The energy community so far includes the EU and eight
nations from southeast Europe and the Black Sea region. The aim
is to create a more joined-up energy market across the region
with greater cross-border trade.
Members include Ukraine, which in late November stunned the
European Union by spurning the EU trade deal and instead winning
a $15 billion bailout deal from Russia.
As part of Ukraine's membership of the energy community, the
Commission had been seeking to convert Ukraine from a gas
transit nation almost totally dependent on Russian gas into an
energy hub producing its own fuel, developing storage and
importing gas from the European Union as well as from Russia.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Dale Hudson)