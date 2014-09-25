* EU threatens Germany with court action and fines
* EU says Germany must stop using coolant R134a
* Daimler says has not changed its stance on R134a usage
By Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Sept 25 The European Commission on
Thursday ordered Germany to stop using a banned car refrigerant
within two months or face court action and possible fines.
The EU executive's decision follows months of investigation
by the Commission after German luxury carmaker Daimler
refused to stop using a highly polluting coolant and
won backing from German authorities.
"The Commission sent today a formal request to Germany to
take the necessary actions to apply the EU Directive on Mobile
Air Conditioning," the Commission said in a statement.
"Germany now has two months to take the necessary measures
to comply with the Commission's request. If they fail to do so,
the Commission may decide to refer the matter to the European
Court of Justice."
Daimler says its refusal to phase out R134a, a global
warming agent more than 1,000 times more potent than carbon
dioxide, is justified by safety concerns over the new
alternative R1234yf, developed by Honeywell in
partnership with Dupont.
Honeywell says its coolant has less global warming potential
than carbon dioxide, but Daimler says it can emit a toxic gas
when it burns.
A Daimler spokesman on Thursday said its position remained
unchanged, adding the carmaker continued to work on an
alternative based on CO2, which can be used as a coolant. That
should be ready by 2017, he said.
Daimler's refusal to use the Honeywell product has placed it
in breach of an EU law that requires new cars to use coolants
with a global warming potential no more than 150 times that of
carbon dioxide.
A diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity said Germany
would reply to the Commission within two months and was talking
to regulators. The diplomat said Germany maintained its stance
that there has been no breach of EU law.
In a statement, Honeywell welcomed the Commission's "action
to support timely implementation of the EU Mobile Air
Conditioning (MAC) Directive to secure significant environmental
gains".
It said more than one and a half million cars on the road
were safely using its new coolant.
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Pravin Char
and Mark Potter)