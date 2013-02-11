* German car makers have safety concerns
* EU has previously delayed enforcement of the law
BRUSSELS Feb 11 The European Commission sees
"no grounds" to give German vehicle makers more time to comply
with EU law requiring a less polluting coolant to be used in
vehicle air-conditioning, a letter seen by Reuters said, despite
safety concerns.
From Jan. 1, EU law has demanded the phase-in of a
refrigerant with a relatively low level of greenhouse gases,
instead of a previous industry standard that has planet-warming
power more than one thousand times that of carbon dioxide.
Only German manufacturers have raised objections to using
the new coolant, which entails extra costs and which relates to
all cars sold within the European Union.
A Daimler test last year involving a simulated
leak resulted in the new coolant bursting into flames. Other
German car makers have also voiced concerns about the new
product.
Daimler said last month it had written to the Commission
asking for a six-month grace period to find an alternative. On
Monday, it said it had not received any official response.
The law has already been delayed to give manufacturers time
to get a supply of the new coolant for a new generation of cars.
"We see no grounds to relaunch such a decision process," the
letter from the Commission's industry department said. An EU
source said the letter was sent to German authorities last week.
The letter asked for information on any new vehicles sold or
registered after Jan. 1 that do not respect the new law and if
so, what actions are taken to ensure conformity.
It also seeks more detail on the German authorities' safety
concerns.
Last month, a Commission official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, told Reuters that to try to reach a compromise
solution the Germans had proposed penalties for car-makers that
do not abide by the new law.
Daimler's test last year in which the new coolant burst into
flames has triggered bitter exchanges between the German luxury
automaker and Honeywell International Inc., which
developed the coolant in partnership with Dupont and says
it is safe.