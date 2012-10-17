FRANKFURT Oct 17 Combining Germany's electricity grids and giving the state a stake in the new entity would speed up the expansion of power lines in Europe's biggest economy, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told German magazine Stern.

"This would not necessarily be cheaper for consumers, but the network expansion would be faster and more homogenous," Oettinger told Stern.

He pointed to Spain as a good example, where there is only one grid operator, Red Electrica, a fifth of which is owned by state-owned Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI).

In Germany, the power grid is shared by four network operators. These include 50Hertz, owned by Belgian firm Elia and Australian fund IFM; E.ON's former high voltage grid unit TenneT ; RWE's former unit Amprion, and EnBW's grid unit TransnetBW.

Germany's decision to fully abandon nuclear power by 2022 has challenged the country's energy industry to come up with energy to make up the shortfall.

One challenge is to ensure the grid is able to cope with larger amounts of renewable energy, but progress on this front has been slow so far.

Power lines are needed to transport fast-growing energy generated from wind and sun to consumption centres under a plan to focus more on carbon-free electricity.

If the plan fails to materialise, Europe's biggest economy risks falling behind due to rising energy costs and supply uncertainty.

A 2009 plan to build 2,000 kilometres of high voltage power lines had built only 200 km due to bureaucratic hurdles.

In addition, grid companies said in May there was a need to build 2,100 km of new direct current lines and 1,700 km of alternating current lines, while 4,000 km of existing power lines needed modernising. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely)