FRANKFURT Oct 17 Combining Germany's
electricity grids and giving the state a stake in the new entity
would speed up the expansion of power lines in Europe's biggest
economy, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told German
magazine Stern.
"This would not necessarily be cheaper for consumers, but
the network expansion would be faster and more homogenous,"
Oettinger told Stern.
He pointed to Spain as a good example, where there is only
one grid operator, Red Electrica, a fifth of which is
owned by state-owned Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones
Industriales (SEPI).
In Germany, the power grid is shared by four network
operators. These include 50Hertz, owned by Belgian firm Elia
and Australian fund IFM; E.ON's former high
voltage grid unit TenneT ; RWE's former unit
Amprion, and EnBW's grid unit TransnetBW.
Germany's decision to fully abandon nuclear power by 2022
has challenged the country's energy industry to come up with
energy to make up the shortfall.
One challenge is to ensure the grid is able to cope with
larger amounts of renewable energy, but progress on this front
has been slow so far.
Power lines are needed to transport fast-growing energy
generated from wind and sun to consumption centres under a plan
to focus more on carbon-free electricity.
If the plan fails to materialise, Europe's biggest economy
risks falling behind due to rising energy costs and supply
uncertainty.
A 2009 plan to build 2,000 kilometres of high voltage power
lines had built only 200 km due to bureaucratic hurdles.
In addition, grid companies said in May there was a need to
build 2,100 km of new direct current lines and 1,700 km of
alternating current lines, while 4,000 km of existing power
lines needed modernising.
