BERLIN, June 27 Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament on Friday passed a law to reform the system of renewable energy subsidies, clearing the first hurdle for a plan that could still be stopped by the European Union.

The law - part of Germany's efforts to wean itself off nuclear power - still needs approval from the upper house and the European Commission, which is concerned that exemptions from a power surcharge may infringe EU state aid laws. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown)