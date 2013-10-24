* Postwar humility "done with", as Germans seek EU power
* Berlin targeting, and securing, key posts in Brussels
* Merkel commands strong EU team, also pushes personally
* Trade policy successes show results, provoke grumbles
* Economy, allies, help Berlin overshadow Paris, London
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Oct 24 In Brussels, Germans have
shrugged off their postwar reserve and make no apology for
shaping Europe's future, taking key posts in EU institutions and
pushing Berlin's trade interests with vigour.
As Angela Merkel forms a new coalition government after a
third successive election triumph, the conservative chancellor
can build on efforts, in place since her first term in 2005,
that have increased not just the number of Germans in senior
jobs in Brussels but the extent to which they answer to Berlin.
And where that fails to ensure EU policy acceptable to the
bloc's biggest economy, Merkel has shown she is prepared to lay
down the law in person - as when she demanded an EU retreat this
summer from a looming trade war with China that would have hurt
the exports of Germany's big car makers and engineering firms.
Its 27 partners can hardly deny that a state which is home
to one EU citizen in six and produces a fifth of the bloc's
output must have a big say. Berlin's new assertiveness, aided by
a widening economic gap it has opened up over struggling allies,
is, however, provoking grumbles - though there is little sign
yet of a serious challenge to weaken Merkel's grip in Brussels.
For Germans like Herbert Reul, who leads the chancellor's
Christian Democrats in the European Parliament, that influence
is a natural development of history for a nation that long put
its wealth at the service of a French-accented EU in return for
the political rehabilitation which that brought after Hitler.
"We're done with that," Reul said of the days of German
reserve in Brussels, which endured through the long leadership
of Helmut Kohl that saw the forging in the 1990s of the euro and
of a bigger Germany that absorbed the formerly communist east.
"A state that wasn't a state, always a bit under the
authority of the Allies, ... is very cautious," Reul added. "To
take responsibility means that you shouldn't just be sitting in
the corner and apologising - that's not enough."
Taking responsibility has meant, among other things, taking
some of the most powerful, if not always the most visible, jobs
in Brussels. The likes of Uwe Corsepius, Johannes Laitenberger
and Klaus Welle are hardly household names. But alongside a few
dozen other senior Germans, they hold great sway over EU policy.
Once Merkel's Europe adviser, Corsepius, 53, is
secretary-general of the European Council. Some of his 3,000
staff see him as the man who cut their access to Facebook and
travel websites to make them work harder. But his real power is
to steer the agendas and legal advice that shape meetings of EU
governments.
Laitenberger, 49, is chief-of-staff to Jose Manuel Barroso,
the president of the European Commission, which oversees trade
and other EU polices. And Welle, also 49, secretary-general of
the elected European Parliament, is known by some as the "prince
of darkness" for the influence he wields over the legislature.
Welle also seeks closer coordination among Germans in the EU
capital, in part through the Genval Circle - a discreet forum
for Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Brussels.
"ONE VOICE"
"Germans are behaving more normally in relation to
Brussels," said Hans-Gert Poettering, who was European
Parliament speaker until 2009. He now chairs the Konrad Adenauer
Foundation, a think-tank associated with the CDU and in whose
elegant Brussels townhouse office the Genval Circle often meets.
"This does not mean that this wartime chapter in our history
is closed," Poettering said in defence of Berlin's new approach.
"But history should not restrict our freedom to act."
Coordination among Germans in Brussels and between them and
Berlin is no accident. Kohl used to complain that fellow Germans
tended to abandon their national identity once over the border.
Now, said CDU lawmaker Reul: "If we speak with one voice,
then we have power." He himself meets fellow Christian Democrat
leaders in Berlin, including Merkel herself, every other Monday.
"The German group seeks to represent industrial political
interests. We have a lot of industry to defend," said Reul, who
represents a manufacturing region on the lower Rhine.
Simon Hix, professor of European politics at the London
School of Economics, said: "You feel the shadow of the Berlin
government in the parliament ... It's rare that anything happens
... that's against the interests of German industry."
It was under Merkel's centre-left SPD predecessor Gerhard
Schroeder that a new generation of German leaders, too young to
remember Nazism, began a push for a stronger voice in Brussels.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, SPD foreign minister in Merkel's
first coalition, set up a programme to train Germans to win EU
posts. The probable new left-right coalition in Berlin may
further consolidate a united German approach in EU affairs.
"The further improvement of Germany's personnel presence in
European institutions is very important for the government," a
Foreign Ministry spokesman said. "The aim is that Germany, as
the biggest EU member state, is represented in an appropriate
way at all levels of EU institutions."
STRENGTH IN DEPTH
Raw numbers of EU official posts do not tell the whole
story. By Berlin's calculations about 10 percent of senior civil
servants in the EU Commission and a similar proportion of senior
diplomats in the EU's foreign policy directorate are German.
Germans make up 16 percent of the bloc's 507-million population.
Like many multilateral organisations, smaller states - three
EU members have fewer than a million people - tend to be
overrepresented. And the near doubling in membership in the past
decade, mainly with smaller countries in the east and south, has
diluted the share of total EU jobs available to founder members.
But focus on the qualitatively influential posts coveted by
the big powers, including France, Britain and Italy, and German
influence is clearer. EU and German officials reckon it is also
clearly growing. And Berlin diplomats make no secret they aim to
take advantage of a coming wave of top-level retirements.
An internal Commission report, seen by Reuters, shows there
are already 45 Germans in the senior jobs in that institution -
at departmental director level or above - more than France and
well exceeding Italy or Britain, who each have fewer than 30.
Germany has focused on areas where the Commission has most
power such as economic affairs, antitrust enforcement and other
regulatory departments. Trade is also important. The EU
ambassador to China, Markus Ederer, is a German.
Government planners, who chart the progress of their
brightest talent, have also identified "Germany-friendly"
non-nationals who are worth backing for jobs - supporting
candidates who, for example, have studied in German
universities.
The Dutch, for example, are seen as in step with German
economics. The Netherlands' Jeroen Dijsselbloem chairs the euro
group of finance ministers, which sets policy for the single
currency managed by the Frankfurt-based European Central Bank.
French officials who once saw the EU as largely their own
project, say the handing of EU votes and jobs to Germany's poor
eastern neighbours after the Cold War has shifted the balance
toward Berlin, whose economic success makes it a more tempting
ally than Paris in the horse-trading that makes much EU policy.
"ANGELA CALLING"
A dispute over a proposed tightening of EU rules on vehicle
pollutant emissions, which ended this month in a delay that
suited German luxury car makers, illustrated Berlin's clout.
In a long campaign to build alliances, Merkel had personally
called, among others, the Irish and Portuguese leaders to remind
them Germany was helping their debt-crushed economies, according
to senior officials. Merkel's office declined to comment.
She intervened, too, in this year's trade row with China
over solar panels, on which Germany at first lacked friends.
In late May, as the European Commission prepared to impose
sanctions on Beijing for its alleged dumping of cheap solar
panels in EU markets, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang flew to Berlin
to warn of a trade war that would hurt the German car industry.
Telling the German public she would do all she could to stop
a trade war that would damage German exports, she picked up the
phone to Commission President Barroso in Brussels.
Despite a denial from Barroso's office, a senior EU official
confirmed to Reuters that Merkel did call. Several officials
said that was then followed by a call from Barroso, a former
prime minister of Portugal, to EU trade commissioner Karel De
Gucht. The Belgian did not want to change course against China.
Yet the message was clear. Germany, bankroller of euro zone
bailouts and biggest net contributor to the EU budget, would not
risk wrecking ties with a country that buys $50 billion a year
of machinery, from Porsches to tanks and much other equipment.
Europe stepped back from the De Gucht plans and the dispute
was resolved by setting a minimum price on Chinese solar panels.
"WE ARE THE BEST"
If Germans are pleased, among neighbours still wary after a
century of viewing Berlin as a menace there is irritation at a
tendency to talk down to those less economically successful.
"You have this German view that if everyone was German and
as practical as the Germans, then everything would work better,"
commented one senior French official in a private conversation.
Some say that could backfire, creating resistance that might
generate stalemate in EU policy-making. That could undermine the
effectiveness of a bloc which already faces the threat of
Britain's 64 million people voting to quit the Union.
"Germany says 'We are doing best, so we are the best'," said
Daniel Cohn-Bendit, a veteran of politics in both Germany and
France and co-chair of the Greens group in the EU parliament.
"This can have negative repercussions. By taking this
approach, Germany is putting the brakes on Europe."
For Cohn-Bendit, born in France after his Jewish parents
fled Nazi Germany, Berlin's focus on its export-driven economy
was blunting a broader EU ambition for wide global influence.
"The German approach is that they don't want to be bothered
with the world," he said. "National economic interests is the
limit of their thinking. It wants to have economic leadership
and, in foreign policy, to be like Luxembourg."
The diffuse structure of the European Union does give the 27
other states scope to challenge Germany's economic strategy.
But that does not convince European Parliament member Nigel
Farage. His UK Independence Party wants Britain, still outside
the euro zone, to completely pull out of a European Union in
which Farage sees economics ensuring Berlin will call the shots.
"Whether Britain is in or out," he said, "Economic
policy-making in the euro zone is going to be dominated by
Germany."