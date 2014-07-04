BERLIN, July 4 The German government has no
difference of opinion with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
on how the European Union can strike a balance between fomenting
growth, respecting fiscal rules and improving competitiveness,
Angela Merkel's spokesman said.
"Germany and Italy want fundamentally the same thing - they
want European institutions that work for the people," the German
chancellor's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Friday.
Seibert said the EU Stability and Growth Pact was designed
to ensure sustainable growth, adding: "As far as I know there's
no difference between the German and Italian governments on
this, we are pulling in the same direction."
(Reporting by Stephen Brown)