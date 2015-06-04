* E.ON, RWE, EnBW nuclear tax bill so far 5 bln euros
* EU court says is compatible with EU law
* German constitutional court decision to come
By Philip Blenkinsop and Christoph Steitz
LUXEMBOURG/FRANKFURT, June 4 A German tax on the
use of nuclear energy does not breach European Union laws,
Europe's top court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to
utilities' hopes for a multi-billion euro refund.
Germany's top three energy groups - E.ON, RWE
and EnBW - have said the tax, of which they
have paid about 5 billion euros ($5.67 billion) - is illegal and
favours other electricity sources, demanding the tax be repaid.
"By today's judgment, the Court of Justice replies that EU
law does not preclude a duty such as the German duty on nuclear
fuel," judges at the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the
European Union (ECJ) said.
The court also said the Germany duty on nuclear fuel did not
constitute illegal state aid.
The decision is another blow to the country's utilities,
already suffering from a decision to shut down all nuclear power
plants by 2022, as well as a surge in rival renewable energy as
part of Chancellor Angela Merkel's policy of "Energiewende".
At 0931 GMT, E.ON shares were down 1.4 percent, while RWE's
fell 2.1 percent. Thinly-traded EnBW shares rose 1.3 percent.
Germany's utilities are now pinning their hopes on a related
lawsuit filed with the Constitutional Court, the country's
highest legal body, which theoretically could still rule the tax
illegal.
"This is not the end of it, since today's decision only
referred to the question whether the tax is in line with
European law. Germany's Constitutional Court is examining the
tax's conformity with German law in a parallel case," a
spokesman for E.ON said.
A decision is expected in the course of the year, and one in
favour of the utilities could still pave the way for the tax to
be refunded, a spokeswoman for smaller peer EnBW said.
The judgment came four months after an ECJ adviser backed
the German tax in a case brought by German company
Kernkraftwerke Lippe-Ems, which operates the Emsland nuclear
power plant in Lingen, in the northwest of the country.
So far, E.ON has paid 2.3 billion euros in nuclear fuel
taxes, while EnBW has paid 1.1 billion. RWE will have paid 1.6
billion euros by the end of the year.
The levy requires firms to pay 145 euros per gramme of
nuclear fuel each time they change a fuel rod, usually about
twice a year.
The duty is designed to cover some of the cost of storing
radioactive waste based on the polluter pays principle.
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
(Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and David Evans)