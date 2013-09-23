* Europe looks to Merkel to lead after election win
* Policy direction unclear until coalition formed
* Concerns: Greece, Portugal, Italy stability, France policy
* Britain, France seek German backing in shaping EU future
By Luke Baker and Paul Taylor
BRUSSELS/PARIS, Sept 23 Once Angela Merkel has
savoured her third and biggest general election victory, the
small issue of Europe awaits.
The poll result leaves the conservative German chancellor
triumphant but still needing a coalition partner from among her
centre-left rivals. The way forward for the European Union
raises even trickier challenges.
From the likelihood of more debt relief for Greece, to more
aid for Portugal, Spain's dangerously shaky economy, Italy's
political instability and France's resistance to far-reaching
reforms, the landscape is dotted with pitfalls.
Sunday's election result may have reinforced Merkel's
central role in holding the continent together.
But rather than leading from behind, as aides describe her
preferred approach, she faces pressure to assert more pro-active
leadership if the euro zone is to sustain a recovery and take
hard decisions needed to complete a banking union and underpin
the currency union.
British officials believe Merkel also holds the key to Prime
Minister David Cameron's bid to negotiate a return of some EU
powers to national capitals, before he puts continued British
membership of the Union to a referendum in 2017.
WISH LIST
France's industry minister, Arnaud Montebourg, a frequent
critic of Merkel, wasted no time in laying out southern Europe's
wish list and calling on the chancellor to step forward.
"Our common duty is to push Europe in a new direction, to
ensure that this region - which is the only region in the world
in recession - becomes a growth area once again," he told
France's Itele news.
Merkel could start by implementing a minimum wage that would
improve conditions for many low-paid German workers, boost
domestic demand and help balance out its trade surplus, the
French socialist said.
His cabinet colleague, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici,
said Paris also sought "more ambitious integration including
completion of certain projects such as a banking union".
Diplomats said Germany, which has voiced alarm at France's
economic weakness and told Paris it cannot carry the euro zone
on its own, is pressing for more EU control over national budget
policies and economic reforms in countries under EU disciplinary
procedures, including France.
Days before the election, Merkel's office sent Paris
proposals for euro zone states to sign binding "competitiveness
contracts" committing to reforms of pensions, labour markets and
welfare systems, enforceable in the European Court of Justice.
The French hate the idea, which would further erode national
economic sovereignty, and are hoping other states will join in
resisting it or watering it down, the diplomats said.
It may take Merkel two months to form a governing coalition
before she can turn her attention fully to Europe.
Brussels officials have all but written off the chances of
progress at the next EU summit in late October, putting back key
decisions on the future of the euro zone till mid-December.
Politicians and analysts in southern Europe voiced hopes for
a "grand coalition" in which the centre-left Social Democrats
(SPD), who finished second in the poll, would soften Merkel's
austerity policies and support economic stimulus measures.
"The government is hoping for a less punitive and more
supportive approach towards Greece," said Theodore Couloumbis of
the Athens-based ELIAMEP think tank.
"There are two types of teachers for pupils whose
performance is not up to standard: those who emphasise sanctions
and threats versus those who emphasise support and reward. The
government is hoping for a shift towards the second - not only
for Greece but for most countries in the European south."
SCRUTINY
The so-called programme countries that have received
financial assistance from the euro zone and the International
Monetary Fund are no longer the biggest concern.
There is a quiet acknowledgement that a solution will have
to be found in time to ease Greece's debt burden again, and that
Portugal may well need further funds in the coming months before
it can return to market funding.
Because those countries are strictly scrutinised by the
'troika' of the European Central Bank, the European Commission
and the IMF, pressure can quickly be brought to bear if they
veer off course.
The bigger concern is countries where there is no troika
oversight but where problems could easily emerge, such as the
collapse of the government in Italy or investors suddenly losing
confidence in France's faltering commitment to economic reforms.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta made clear his relief at
Merkel's victory, as well as the narrow failure of Germany's new
anti-euro AfD party to achieve a breakthrough, which might have
spurred other eurosceptics, such as Italy's 5-Star movement.
"It's an important result for Europe," Letta told Italian
TV. "It's very important that the anti-euro party stayed out of
parliament. I think this is a good signal, a sign of the
Europeanism of Germany."
Letta will also be hoping for support from Merkel's new
government to tread a careful line between restive factions on
the left and troubled ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on the
right, and avert a potentially debilitating political crisis.
"Merkel is so strong that she ate her allies, got
indigestion, and will now be forced to forge new alliances, and
we hope this will make her more wise and malleable," Maurizio
Gasparri, a Berlusconi loyalist and deputy speaker of the
Senate, said in a radio interview. "Her policies have made
Germany great in Europe, but have weakened the other nations."
CLARITY
Europe's leaders are looking to Merkel for clarity on plans
to establish a single framework for all the bloc's banks, and
what steps she is willing to take to strengthen monetary union.
Both steps potentially require German taxpayers to take on
more liability for other euro zone countries' debts and banks -
moves regarded with deep suspicion in Germany.
The signs are that Germany is ready to push ahead with a
less comprehensive form of banking union than proposed by the
executive European Commission, avoiding changing the EU's treaty
while keeping its own politically sensitive savings banks under
national supervision.
This may raise concerns in financial markets and weaken the
Commission, which will in any case change in November next year,
after European Parliament elections in May.
In that respect Germany may be entering into a period of
more intense "inter-governmentalism" - working directly with key
national capitals rather than via the EU executive.
Britain, however, may well use it as the right moment to
launch its offensive to renegotiate its ties to the EU.
Cameron values his close relationship with Merkel, who is
keen to keep Britain in the EU both for its attachment to free
trade and economic competitiveness, and to balance out the
influence of statist French economic policy.
The German leader faces a tricky task of keeping Britain
onside without letting it brake closer euro zone integration or
turn the EU into a free-for-all where everyone can "cherry pick"
terms of membership.
"Merkel is by far the best bet for Cameron, but the risk is
that the British gamble on Merkel is based on an overestimation
of their clout in Berlin," said a European diplomat in London.
"For Merkel, the European Union comes before Britain,
however much she would like to keep Britain in."
Sovereign at home, Merkel also ranks highly in opinion polls
in many other EU member states.
The next four years will determine whether she can to step
out of the domestic fray and be a leader for all of Europe, not
from behind, but from the front. And do it in such a way that it
does not destabilise the post-war balance with France.