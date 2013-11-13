BRUSSELS Nov 13 The European Commission decided
on Wednesday to prepare an in depth analysis of Germany's
persistently high current account surplus to find out if it is a
sign of a serious imbalance in Europe's biggest economy.
Germany has had a current account surplus in excess of 6
percent of the gross domestic product since 2007.
In September it reached 19.7 billion euros, or more than 8
percent of last year's economic output, and was the biggest in
the world, beating even China.
This has prompted criticism from the United States and the
European Union that the German economy is relying to heavily on
exports and that Berlin should pay more attention to raising
domestic demand to put growth on a sounder footing.
"In-depth reviews will also be prepared for Germany and
Luxembourg in order to better scrutinise their external position
and analyse internal developments, and conclude whether either
of these countries is experiencing imbalances," the Commission
said in a statement.
But criticising Germany for the surplus is politically
tricky, because EU policy-makers encourage euro zone countries
to undertake painful reforms to make themselves more competitive
and run a current surplus, rather than a deficit.
The analysis is part of new European Union rules, in place
from the end of 2011, that charge the 28-nation's executive arm
with checking that countries do not develop dangerous economic
imbalances which could become a problem if left unaddressed.
A current account deficit larger than 4 percent of GDP or a
persistently very large surplus above 6 percent are among the
warning signs in the Commission's scoreboard of around 30
economic indicators.
The in-depth review is likely to be finished only in
February or March next year.
If comes to the conclusion that the surplus is excessive and
therefore harmful to Germany's and Europe's economy, the
Commission will recommend steps to fix the problem.
If Germany were to ignore such recommendations, it could be
a fined 0.1 percent of GDP.
Germany argues it has more than halved its current account
surplus with the euro zone as a share of gross domestic product
since 2007.