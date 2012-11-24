BERLIN Nov 24 The German Finance Ministry does
not expect a financial transaction tax for 11 euro zone
countries to be introduced before 2016, according to a report in
Germany's Wirtschaftswoche business weekly magazine.
Wirtschaftswoche quoted a senior Finance Ministry official,
Michael Sell, telling a meeting of accountants in Berlin that
the financial transaction tax would not be collected until 2016,
or about two years later than previously believed, due to the
pace of international negotiations and technical reasons.
"I would not include in the budget anything from the
financial transaction tax before 2016," Sell told the meeting of
accountants in Berlin, the magazine said.
A spokesman for Finance Ministry declined to comment on the
report the introduction of a financial transaction tax would be
delayed by a year or two to about 2016. There were hopes last
month that the tax could be raised in 2014.
In October, 11 euro zone countries agreed to press ahead
with the tax on financial transactions aimed at making traders
share the cost of fixing a crisis that has rocked the single
currency area.
The initiative was pushed hard by Germany and France but
strongly opposed by Britain, Sweden and other proponents of free
markets. It was in the works for two years. Britain, home to the
region's biggest trading centre, will not join the scheme.
Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said last month the
11 countries would present a model for how the tax would work by
the end of 2012 and it was realistic to expect the tax to be
implemented by 2014.
The European Commission has said a tax on stocks, bonds and
derivatives trades from 2014 could raise up to 57 billion euros
($74 billion) a year if applied across all EU countries.
The Finance Ministry spokesman in Berlin declined to comment
on the timing of the tax's introduction.
"We're working with intensity and great engagement on the
introduction of the tax on the path to increased cooperation and
we're confident that there will be an agreement," the spokesman
said when asked about the magazine report.
The Wirtschaftswoche report quoted Sell estimating
negotiations in the EU states about the transaction tax could
take a year and a half. A similar amount of time would then be
needed for the implementation of the financial transaction, he
said, because the tax could only be collected electronically.
Sell also said he thought it was possible that the financial
transaction tax could be implemented in London as well on shares
and bonds trading but not derivatives. Britain has a stamp duty
of 0.5 percent on share trades, raising almost 3 billion pounds
in the financial year to April 2011.
Commonly known as a "Tobin tax" after Nobel-prize winning
U.S. economist James Tobin proposed one in 1972 as a way of
reducing financial market volatility, it has become a political
symbol of a widespread desire to make banks, hedge funds and
high-frequency traders pay towards a wrenching debt clean-up.
The October deal raised the prospect of a pioneer group of
European states for the first time launching a joint tax without
the unanimous backing of the 27-nation bloc, a move that may
fragment the Union's single market for financial services.
Critics say it could distort the EU's single market by giving
financial companies incentives to shift their trading activities
to European financial centres where the tax is not levied - or
away from Europe altogether.
(Writing By Erik Kirschbaum, editing by William Hardy)