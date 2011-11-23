* Official decision to come on Thursday -state premier
* Premier McAllister calls move "downright grotesque"
* Brussels wants Lower Saxony's veto right removed
* EU wants shareholders to vote for veto threshold
By Christiaan Hetzner and Peter Mlodoch
HANOVER/FRANKFURT, Nov 23 The European Commission is
to take Germany back before the EU's highest court a second time
to force the repeal of the Volkswagen Law, the German state of
Lower Saxony said on Wednesday.
The announcement from Brussels is expected on Thursday, but
the German-Scottish state premier of Lower Saxony wasted no time
in lambasting the timing as "downright grotesque".
"We're adamantly convinced that the VW Law conforms to EU
legislation," said David McAllister, questioning whether the
Commission "didn't have other problems to deal with" when the
euro zone debt crisis continues to escalate.
The German politician, who traces his roots back to
Campbeltown in Scotland, sits on VW's supervisory board as a
representative of Lower Saxony, the carmaker's second-largest
shareholder.
The state is home to the sheer bulk of VW's 95,000 strong
German workforce and five of the six traditional VW
manufacturing plants.
Sources familiar with the matter said German authorities
told Brussels this summer after three years of talks that it
would not make another revision to the existing VW Law, arguing
it complied with a court decision.
The Commission argues Germany needs to get rid of Lower
Saxony's blocking minority both in the federal law and the
company's statutes in order to allow VW's shareholders
themselves to vote freely on what ownership threshold would be
appropriate for a veto.
A spokeswoman for the German justice ministry declined to
comment before any announcement by Brussels was made.
Frank Patta, the chief trade unionist in Wolfsburg, where VW
is headquartered, said: "I am enraged over the decision of the
EU Commission to bring Germany once again before the European
Court of Justice over the VW Law".
The Volkswagen Law dates back to the company's privatisation
in 1960 and long served as a deterrent to hostile takeovers by
preventing any one shareholder from exercising more than 20
percent of the company's voting rights.
Together with another clause in the law that effectively
handed Lower Saxony a blocking minority with just 20 percent of
the voting stock, VW was shielded from outside pressure and
often fell under the influence of politicians in its home state
who were concerned about jobs.
Internal Markets Commissioner Michel Barnier of France has
now taken on the legacy of his predecessor Frits Bolkestein, who
finally gained enough support in Brussels in 2004 to first take
Europe's largest nation to court over the law.
Barnier's spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The European Court of Justice ruled in October 2007 that the
VW law was incompatible with EU legislation against so-called
golden shares, which unfairly disadvantages some shareholders
over others.
Instead of repealing it outright, the German government
removed two key passages but retained a clause that ensured
Lower Saxony could still veto important decisions, arguing that
the court said the blocking minority was illegal only in
connection with the voting cap.
Currently, for example, any company that wants to gain
strategic and financial control over Volkswagen needs to win an
80 percent vote from shareholders -- instead of 75 percent
normally -- to get approval for key decisions.
