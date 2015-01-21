BERLIN Jan 21 The German government warned
foreign employers they could be fined more than 30,000 euros if
they fail to pay the national minimum wage to truckers who drive
across Germany.
Berlin has introduced a national minimum wage of 8.50 euros
($10) an hour this year. That is higher than many earn in a
Polish trucking industry that has taken advantage of low costs
to grab a big share of the trans-European road freight business.
Foreign firms are irked by the new rules and by the prospect
of having to register drivers' employment details with German
authorities.
A German labour ministry spokesman said on Wednesday that
the new law was in line with European Union rules and that the
minimum wage would be undermined if it was not also paid to
foreign employees working in Germany.
German customs officials will ask foreign truck drivers and
their employers abroad for employment details during routine
checks, the spokesman explained.
"If there are signs that documentation requirements are not
met, this could lead to sanctions of 10,000, 20,000 or even up
to 30,000 euros depending on the individual case," he said.
"And if there is a breach (of the minimum wage law), the
fine will be even higher of course," the spokesman added.
A European Commission spokesman said on Tuesday the German
minimum wage was in line with the bloc's employment policies but
that the Commission had received complaints about it from Poland
and Hungary relating to the transport sector.
An EU source has told Reuters that it is preparing to call
Berlin to account over the law, which has angered Poland and
other eastern European countries.
European Union officials believe Germany is breaking EU law
by applying the regulation to foreign workers in transit, the
source said. But a formal approach to Berlin has yet to be made.
