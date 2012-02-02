* Bans would be agreed before EU cultivation approval -draft
* Plan designed to restart stalled talks on GM crop bans
* EU environment ministers due to discuss proposal in March
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 Biotech companies should
be allowed to grow genetically modified (GM) crops in some EU
countries if they agree to avoid sales into the countries that
want to ban them, a draft compromise proposal drawn up by Danish
EU diplomats shows.
The compromise is designed to break a deadlock in talks
among member states on draft EU rules to allow them to decide
individually whether or not to ban GM cultivation - a proposal
by the European Commission in 2010 that has made little headway
so far.
"We are working on it. There is a blocking minority on the
GMO proposals, and we are trying to do our utmost to find a
solution and get agreement among member states," said a
spokesman for the Danish EU presidency who declined to comment
on the details of the compromise.
Under the plan, companies seeking EU approval to cultivate a
GM crop would agree in advance not to market the product in
those countries that do not want to grow it and in return would
gain authorisation to grow the crops elsewhere in Europe, the
draft seen by Reuters showed.
"Any decision (to ban cultivation) shall be communicated to
the notifier, with the aim of reaching an agreement on the
grounds upon which the concerned member state has based its
decision," it said.
One EU biotech industry source said companies had yet to
agree on a joint position regarding the proposal but that any
progress towards approving new GM crops for cultivation in
Europe was welcome.
"This is probably the last serious attempt to unblock the
negotiations on the cultivation proposal," said the source, who
declined to be identified.
In January, German biotech firm BASF Plant Science
said that it was moving its plant biotech research
activities from Germany to the United States and would cease all
work to develop GM crops specifically for the EU market.
NATIONAL OPPOSITION
It is unclear whether the Danish compromise will be enough
to overcome opposition to the Commission proposal from countries
including France, which has said it wants to tighten the EU's
risk assessment of GM crops before discussing the plans.
Other countries including Spain and Germany have raised
concerns that the proposal would fragment the EU's single market
by banning farmers in some EU countries from growing GM crops,
while allowing others to press ahead.
Britain, meanwhile, is unlikely to support part of the
Danish compromise that would allow countries to ban cultivation
on environmental grounds, for example to prevent the emergence
of herbicide-resistant weeds - a move backed by EU lawmakers.
The Commission proposed allowing national cultivation bans
in July 2010 in a bid to break a deadlock in EU GM crop
approvals, with just two varieties approved for cultivation in
more than 12 years.
To date, seven EU countries have introduced national
"safeguard" bans on growing Monsanto's MON 810
insect-resistant maize: France, Germany, Austria, Greece,
Hungary, Luxembourg and Bulgaria.
A Commission source told Reuters that there were "some
interesting elements in the Danish proposal", and that EU
governments would hold further talks on the draft GM cultivation
rules ahead of a scheduled debate by EU environment ministers on
March 9.