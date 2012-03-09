* Britain, France, Germany block new rules on GM planting
* Failure means new GM crop approvals more unlikely
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, March 9 Increased cultivation of
genetically modified (GM) crops in Europe remained a distant
prospect on Friday, after governments failed to agree a plan to
let them decide individually whether to grow or ban GM plants.
Environment ministers from the 27-nation bloc met in
Brussels to debate a Danish compromise designed to break a
deadlock in GM approvals, but failed to agree the plan after
opposition from Germany, France, Britain and others.
Before the meeting, Britain had been seen as the most likely
to change its position, which could have been enough to secure
majority EU backing for the plan.
But with Britain demanding major changes to the compromise
to withdraw its opposition, an official from the Danish EU
presidency said it was hard to see how London's demands could be
met without losing the support of other EU countries.
"I wouldn't call this proposal completely dead," Danish
Environment Minister Ida Auken told reporters after the meeting.
"There were some countries saying that the time is not right
for Europe right now, that Europe wasn't ready. I will look if
Europe is ready in June before I call time on this proposal,"
she said, referring to the next scheduled meeting of EU
environment ministers.
STALEMATE
The Danish compromise plan proposed companies seeking EU
approval to cultivate a GM crop trying to agree in advance not
to market the product in countries that do not want to grow it,
in return for approval to grow the crops in other EU states.
If that proved unsuccessful, countries would then be able to
cite certain environmental or other concerns to ban cultivation
in all or part of their territories, provided they respect World
Trade Organization and EU internal-market rules.
British farming and environment minister Caroline Spelman
said while she was willing to consider an approach based on
agreements between companies and governments, she couldn't
support the second part of the Danish compromise.
"It's difficult to envisage how a ban could be substantiated
and evidenced in practice in a way that's strong enough to
withstand a World Trade Organization challenge," she told fellow
ministers during the meeting.
If, as expected, Denmark concludes that it cannot convince
the necessary majority of EU governments to back a new
compromise, it is unlikely that subsequent holders of the EU's
rotating six-month presidency will seek to revive the talks.
Without new rules allowing countries that oppose GM crops to
ban their cultivation, the EU's health and consumers chief said
they would simply continue to block the approval of new GM
varieties.
"Those member states against cultivation on their territory
have no other option than to block the entire European
authorisation procedure," he said.