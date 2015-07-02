* Monsanto, Pioneer Dupont welcome finding
* Friends of the Earth want greater protection zone
By Alexander Saeedy
BRUSSELS, July 2 European food safety officials
found there was no need to widen buffer zones around genetically
modified (GM) crops even though research shows that pollen from
GM maize, which can travel kilometres further than previously
thought.
The buffer zones to protect vulnerable species, such as
butterflies, have been part of heated debate in Europe about the
safety of GM crops, which the producers say are entirely safe
and environmentalists say are a serious threat to biodiversity.
Scientific research has found caterpillars of some butterfly
species can be harmed by GM pollen.
The opinion dated July 1, seen by Reuters, from the European
Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which guides EU policymakers, said
its previous assessment had been far too conservative.
But it said its recommendations for a Monsanto maize
variety to be surrounded by a 20-metre buffer zone around GM
crops to protect butterflies and for a 30-metre buffer zone for
a Pioneer maize product "remains valid".
"EFSA has confirmed the appropriateness of the existing
20-metre buffer zones for Monsanto maize," a spokesperson from
Monsanto said.
Pioneer Dupont said the report was further
confirmation of the safety of GM products, adding it was the
eighth "positive safety opinion" in 14 years.
Environmental campaigners said EFSA's finding that
butterflies were more likely to be harmed by pollen that had
travelled a greater distance reinforced their arguments that
buffer zones around GM crops need to be extended.
"The results of the biggest research into growing maize
should have raised bigger alarm bells and more precaution," Mute
Schimpf, food campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said.
"Relying on the hope that rain or wind might weaken the
impact of toxic GM pollen simply isn't credible."
The new risk assessment from EFSA was triggered by research
published by Environmental Sciences Europe last year that showed
pollen from GM maize could travel up to three km, one hundred
times further than the 30 metres established by the EFSA in
2011.
"Once the study was published, it was clear that our
previous assessment was overly conservative," EFSA spokesman
James Ramsay said.
The EFSA's recommendation has been sent to the European
Commission and to member states for implementation.
No-one from the Commission had immediate comment.
(Editing by Barbara Lewis, editing by David Evans)