BRUSSELS Feb 11 European Union ministers failed
to agree on Tuesday on whether to allow a new strain of
genetically modified maize to be grown on EU soil, handing
responsibility for the decision to the European Commission, the
EU executive.
In a vote, 19 states opposed approval of the
insect-resistant maize, known as Pioneer 1507, developed jointly
by DuPont and Dow Chemical, while five voted in
favour and four abstained.
Under the EU weighted voting system, it was not enough for a
clear rejection, leaving the decision in the hands of the
Commission.
If approved, Pioneer 1507 would end Monsanto's
monopoly in Europe's small market for GMO crops.