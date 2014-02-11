* EU Commission says cannot comment on approval timeline
* Britain backs GM crop; France opposed, Germany abstains
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 European Union ministers hit
deadlock on Tuesday on whether to let a new strain of
genetically modified (GM) maize be grown on EU soil for human
consumption, clearing the way for the bloc's executive arm to
approve the crop automatically.
European Commission endorsement of insect-resistant Pioneer
1507, developed jointly by DuPont and Dow Chemical
, would end a decade-long debate and break Monsanto's
monopoly in Europe's small market for GMO crops.
Although widely grown in the Americas and Asia, GM crops are
generally unpopular in Europe, where public opposition is strong
and environmentalists have raised concerns about the impact on
biodiversity.
On Tuesday, ministers and diplomats from 19 of the 28 EU
countries opposed approval, but under the bloc's weighted voting
system, that was not enough to reject the crop.
Instead, the Commission is now legally obliged to approve
it, European Health Commissioner Tonio Borg said. He said he
could not specify when, although EU rules state the Commission
must decide "without undue delay".
He said extensive research had shown the crop, whose
developers first applied for authorisation in 2001, was safe.
DuPont Pioneer said in a statement that the EU had "a legal
obligation to itself, to its farmers and scientists and to its
trade partners" to support the approval of safe new agricultural
products.
EU authorities have only ever approved two other GMO crops
for commercial cultivation: a maize type and a potato. The
potato was later blocked by a court.
Of the most prominent member states, France has vehemently
opposed the new GM maize. Britain has backed it, arguing that
Europe risked becoming "the museum of world farming".
Germany said last week it would abstain.
France warned the EU was in danger of stoking euroscepticism
ahead of European Parliament elections in May by granting
approval, based on arcane legal rules, in the face of staunch
opposition.
"For us it's an incomprehensible decision because the
majority of EU member states do not want genetically modified
maize," Thierry Repentin, France's Europe minister, said.
Greenpeace's EU agriculture policy director, Marco Contiero,
said: "Approval by the Commission would be irresponsible because
of the environmental risk, untenable because of widespread
political and public opposition, and legally compromised because
the Commission has forced it through without the required
consultation."
Speaking in support of the new maize variety, Spain said its
farmers needed to be able to compete with those in non-EU
nations that can grow GM produce, while Britain said there was a
clear scientific case for GM crops.
With a view to accommodating all sides of the debate, Borg
said the Commission would revive a separate proposal on GM
cultivation that would allow individual member states to ban GM
crops if they wished, while others could allow them.
Member states have in the past failed to agree on that
proposal too, but Borg said he was "cautiously optimistic"
countries could set aside their differences.