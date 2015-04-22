* New law covers GM crops imported as food or animal feed
* Would allow countries to prohibit use even after approval
* U.S. wants Europe to open up to GMs as part of trade deal
(Updates with U.S. trade reaction)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, April 22 The European Commission
proposed on Wednesday a new law allowing individual EU countries
to restrict or prohibit imported genetically modified crops even
if they have been approved by the bloc as a whole.
The proposal covering GM crops in human food and animal feed
upset trading partners, notably the United States, which wants
Europe to open its doors fully to U.S. GM crops as part of a
planned EU-U.S. free trade deal.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman expressed his
disappointment, saying it appeared to divide the European Union
into 28 separate markets for certain products.
"Proposing this kind of trade-restrictive action is not
constructive." he said in a statement.
The proposal has also drawn criticism from environmental
groups, who fear the new rules do not provide the legal grounds
for national governments to opt out, opening them up to legal
challenges from biotech companies or the United States.
The Commission said member states that opted out would have
to justify their decision to do so without referring to health
or environmental issues already assessed at EU level.
The new law would mirror legislation signed last month by
the European parliament covering the cultivation of GM crops in
the European Union, giving member states a similar opt-out
right.
Widely grown in the Americas and Asia, GM crops have divided
opinion in Europe. Britain is broadly in favour of them, while
France is among the countries that opposes them.
Only one GM crop is currently grown in Europe: Monsanto's
maize MON810 in Spain and Portugal.
However, there are 58 GM crops approved for use in feed and
food in the European Union, the Commission said.
In practice, there are hardly any GM products on sale for
human consumption, but some 60 percent of the EU's needs of
vegetable proteins for cattle are met by imported soy and
soymeal from countries where GM cultivation is widespread.
The biotech industry and the United States have repeatedly
complained that while there is a clear process for approving GM
products in Europe, it appears to be blocked.
Industry group EuropaBio says the Commission has not cleared
any crops since November 2013. There are 59 crops pending
approval, with 17 awaiting a final decision from the Commission
after clearing checks by the European Food Safety Authority.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis and Krista Hughes in
Washington; Editing by Robin Emmott and Raissa Kasolowsky)