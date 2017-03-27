(Updates with confirmation from European Commission)
BRUSSELS, March 27 A majority of EU countries
voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified
crops to be grown in Europe, batting the contentious decision on
GM cultivation in Europe back to the EU executive.
EU governments were asked to vote on the future of two
grades of GM maize, Pioneer's 1507 and Syngenta's
Bt11, which kill insects by producing their own
pesticide and are also resistant to a particular herbicide.
However, the votes against were not decisive in blocking
their introduction because the opposition did not represent a
"qualified majority" - also including countries that make up at
least 65 percent of the EU population.
The governments were also asked to determine whether to
extend authorisation for Monsanto's MON810, an
insect-resistant maize that is grown mainly in Spain, but banned
in a number of other counties.
More countries voted against than in favour, but again the
vote was not considered decisive.
The European Commission said the outcome counted as a "no
opinion", meaning it would have to step in to take the decisions
for GMs that had received favourable opinions from the European
Food Safety Authority.
It added that 17 EU countries had used an opt-out clause,
with a further two for part of their territories.
"In practice this means that the three GMOs, if and once
authorised at EU level, will not in any case be cultivated on
the terrorities benefiting from the opt out," Commission
spokesman Enrico Brivio said.
Mute Schimpf, food campaigner for Friends of the Earth
Europe, said the decision now rested with European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker.
"He can put himself on the side of the majority of
countries, citizens and farmers who do not want genetically
modified crops, or he can back the mega-corporations behind the
industrialisation of our countryside," she said.
At the end of last year, 55 GM crops were approved for
import as feed and food into Europe. While approved for human
consumption, in practice the crops are used as animal feed.
Repeated EU scientific assessments have concluded that GMO
crops are as safe for humans and the environment as their
conventional counterparts, but consumer opposition to the
technology in Europe remains strong.
MON810 is the only GM crop grown in Europe. A potato
developed by BASF was granted approval in 2010, but
the German company withdrew it in 2012.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)