BRUSSELS May 28 European Union member states on
Wednesday are set to back a compromise proposal that will make
it easier to get genetically modified (GM) crops approved for
cultivation, diplomats said.
The proposal will allow member states to block cultivation
of GM crops even if the European Commission authorises it for
the 28-member bloc as a whole, they said.
The decision, which crucially has the backing of Germany,
will be taken at a meeting of member states' ambassadors and
technical representatives.
A formal vote is expected next month in Luxembourg at a
meeting of EU ministers, but diplomats say it is not expected to
contradict Wednesday's decision.
