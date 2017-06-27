BRUSSELS, June 27 European Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on a
competition case at 1200 CET (10 GMT), the European Commission
said on Tuesday, with sources saying she would announce her
verdict on a case concerning Alphabet's Google.
EU antitrust regulators are likely to impose a record fine
on Google over its shopping service as soon as Tuesday, two
people familiar with the matter said on Monday, concluding one
of three cases against the company.
