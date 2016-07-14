BRUSSELS, July 14 Alphabet Inc's Google
said it would examine EU antitrust regulators' third
charge against the company and provide a detailed response in
the coming weeks, adding it believed it promoted competition.
The European Commission accused Google on Thursday of
preventing rivals from competing with the company in the
lucrative online search advertising market and reinforced an
existing charge that its search results favour Google's own
shopping service over that of rivals.
"We believe that our innovations and product improvements
have increased choice for European consumers and promote
competition. We'll examine the Commission's renewed cases and
provide a detailed response in the coming weeks," a spokesman
for Google said.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)