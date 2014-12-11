Qualcomm warns of profit hit as Apple battle intensifies
Qualcomm Inc slashed its current-quarter profit and revenue forecasts on Friday, amid an escalating legal battle between the chipmaker and Apple Inc.
BRUSSELS Europe's antitrust chief will meet Google's (GOOGL.O) critics in the coming weeks in an effort to resolve issues in a four-year investigation which has stirred up politicians and lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she wanted new information on the case. Her predecessor, Joaquin Almunia, rejected three attempts by the world's most popular Internet search engine to settle the case without a fine.
"It is important to get new information in the file and we have sent questionnaires to a number of people in a number of areas. I will meet with complainants within the next couple of weeks," Vestager told a news conference on Thursday.
Complainants such as Microsoft (MSFT.O), German mapping service Hotmaps, U.S. online travel sites Expedia (EXPE.O) and TripAdvisor (TRIP.O) and publishers across Europe have accused Google of abusing its dominance.
An overwhelming majority of lawmakers at the European Parliament last month approved a non-binding resolution to break up Google. The United States said it was concerned about the politicisation of the case.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by David Evans)
Qualcomm Inc slashed its current-quarter profit and revenue forecasts on Friday, amid an escalating legal battle between the chipmaker and Apple Inc.
One97 Communications, owner of electronics payments provider Paytm, is set to raise more than 120 billion rupees ($1.87 billion) from Japan's SoftBank Group , the Economic Times reported on Friday citing sources.