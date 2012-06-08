ST GALLEN, Switzerland, June 8 The EU antitrust
chief on Friday gave Google until early July to say how
it would change its business practices to settle an
investigation into possible abuse of a dominant position.
"I want to give the company the opportunity to offer remedy
proposals that would avoid lengthy proceedings," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a speech on Friday.
"By early July, I expect to receive from Google concrete
signs of their willingness to explore this route."
Almunia sent a letter to Google on May 21 describing its
concerns over Google's practices. The letter said that an
18-month investigation showed Google might have favoured its own
search services over rivals, among other concerns.
In May, Google said it disagreed that it was in violation.
Almunia said in his speech that if Google's proposals turned
out to be unsatisfactory, the European Commission would take
formal proceedings through a "statement of objections", or
charge sheet.
"I strongly believe that users and competitors would greatly
benefit from a quick resolution of the case," he said.
"It is always better to restore competition swiftly in
fast-moving markets, provided of course that the companies
concerned are ready to seriously address and solve the problems
at stake."