BRUSSELS Jan 29 Google and EU
regulators are close to settling a three-year antitrust
investigation into the company's suspected anti-competitive
behaviour after it offered improved concessions to allay
competition concerns, two sources said on Thursday.
A settlement under the European Commission's antitrust rules
means Google will escape a possible fine of as much as $5
billion.
The world's biggest Internet search engine and the European
Commission is close to a deal and a decision is expected in the
next few days or in a couple of weeks at the latest, a senior
European Union official said.
A second person familiar with the matter confirmed the
likely settlement.
The official said Google's latest proposal, its third after
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia rejected an earlier
offer as unacceptable, was "much better".
This includes commitments from Google on how it treats
rivals and how it uses content from other providers in future.
The Commission has said that Google may have favoured its own
products and services in search results at the expense of
competitors.
The U.S. company in its second offer said it would let
rivals display their logos and web links in a prominent box, and
content providers decide which content it can use. It would also
make it easier for advertisers to move their campaigns to rival
platforms such as Yahoo! and Microsoft's Bing.
EU regulators will not seek feedback from the 125 rivals,
including Microsoft, and third parties who commented on
Google's previous proposals as they have a clear idea of their
thinking after the last two market tests, the official said.
Almunia and Google executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, who
were both in Davos for the World Economic Forum last week, are
in permanent contact, the official said.
Google's success in escaping an EU sanction and fines
mirrors a similar outcome with U.S. antitrust regulators.
The Federal Trade Commission in January last year ended a
19-month investigation with just a mild reprimand against the
company, saying it had not manipulated its web site results and
disappointing rivals and critics.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)