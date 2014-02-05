BRUSSELS Feb 5 European Union regulators will
not seek feedback from the more than hundred critics of Google's
latest offer to settle a three-year investigation, the
EU's antitrust chief said on Wednesday.
"I consider at this point that we don't need a market test,"
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news
conference.
Earlier on Wednesday, the European Commission unveiled
Google's third attempt, calling it an improved offer. The EU
regulator consulted Google's critics on the company's previous
two proposals.
Almunia said he would send letters to 18 complainants,
explaining the Commission's position, before issuing a formal
decision accepting Google's offer.