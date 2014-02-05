BRUSSELS Feb 5 European Union regulators will not seek feedback from the more than hundred critics of Google's latest offer to settle a three-year investigation, the EU's antitrust chief said on Wednesday.

"I consider at this point that we don't need a market test," European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Commission unveiled Google's third attempt, calling it an improved offer. The EU regulator consulted Google's critics on the company's previous two proposals.

Almunia said he would send letters to 18 complainants, explaining the Commission's position, before issuing a formal decision accepting Google's offer.