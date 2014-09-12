By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 12 Europe's antitrust chief hit
back on Friday at media reports suggesting that he had bowed to
political lobbying by delaying a final decision on alleged
anti-competitive behaviour by Google.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in
May that he wanted to close the case against the world's most
popular internet search engine before the end of his five-year
term, but he announced this week that he would not be able to do
so before he stands down next month, leaving his successor to
take over.
Almunia had previously indicated that he intended to accept
concessions offered by the company in February in a proposed
deal that attracted heavy criticism from rivals such as
Microsoft, a host of smaller competitors across Europe
and some EU lawmakers.
Speaking at a conference in New York on Friday, Almunia
defended the delay by insisting that Google, under fire for
allegedly promoting its own services at rivals' expense, needs
to improve its proposal to settle the investigation without a
fine, which could be as high as $5 billion.
"This case has generated many opinions, letters, statements,
even campaigns," he said. "However, the only arguments we have
taken into account were those included in the complainants'
answers whenever they challenged the adequacy of Google's
proposals."
Almunia also said he had not set a deadline for his
decision, in contrast to his comments in May. "I have never
linked the date of a decision to the duration of my mandate," he
said.
Almunia will hand the case to his successor, former Danish
economy minister Margrethe Vestager, who takes up her post in
November. She will now have to decide whether to continue
settlement talks with Google, charge the company or drop the
case.
