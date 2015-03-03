BRUSSELS, March 3 The European Union's antitrust
chief has met Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt as she
seeks to resolve a four-year investigation into complaints that
the Internet search giant abuses its dominance.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager met
Schmidt on Monday, her spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an
email.
In recent weeks Vestager has met more than a dozen Google
complainants, including executives from Microsoft,
German publisher Axel Springer, mapping companies and
price comparison sites to get feedback on the case.
The world's most popular Internet search engine has made
three unsuccessful offers to settle the case but failed
following opposition within the European Commission, criticism
by some politicians in Germany and lobbying from critics.
Complainants say Google squeezes them out in Internet search
results. The company could face a fine up to 10 percent of its
global revenues or as much as $6.6 billion if found guilty of
breaching EU rules.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)