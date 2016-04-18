AMSTERDAM, April 18 Europe's antitrust chief
said on Monday that she was looking closely at Google's
deals with phone makers and operators, concerned that
conditions related to its popular Android mobile operating
system may be restricting competition.
The comments by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager come amid signs that she could charge Google with
anti-competitive behaviour, a year after she accused the company
of favouring its shopping service in delivering search results
at the expense of rivals.
Big companies should not try to protect themselves by
holding back innovation, Vestager said.
"That's why we're looking closely at Google's contracts with
phone makers and operators which use the Android operating
system," she said at a conference organised by the Dutch
competition authority.
"Our concern is that, by requiring phone makers and
operators to pre-load a set of Google apps, rather than letting
them decide for themselves which apps to load, Google might have
cut off one of the main ways that new apps can reach customers."
