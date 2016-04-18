(Fixes typo in headline)
By Foo Yun Chee
AMSTERDAM, April 18 The European Union antitrust
chief, who has already charged Google with favouring
its own shopping service in internet searches, said on Monday
that she was now examining its deals with phone makers and
operators.
The comments by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager follow a year-long investigation into Android, the
world's most popular operating system for smartphones, triggered
by two complaints.
A decision on the shopping service could come this year.
Like the Android case, it could lead to a fine of up to $7.4
billion or 10 percent of Google's 2015 revenue, and force it to
change its business practices.
Vestager said big companies should not try to protect
themselves by holding back innovation.
"That's why we're looking closely at Google's contracts with
phone makers and operators which use the Android operating
system," she said at a conference organised by the Dutch
competition authority.
"Our concern is that, by requiring phone makers and
operators to pre-load a set of Google apps, rather than letting
them decide for themselves which apps to load, Google might have
cut off one of the main ways that new apps can reach customers."
The Commission said last year that it was also investigating
whether Google had prevented smartphone and tablet manufacturers
from developing and marketing modified and potentially competing
versions of Android.
Another area of concern was whether Google had illegally
hindered the development and market access of rival applications
and services by bundling some of its applications and services
distributed on Android devices with other Google products.
(Reporting By Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kevin Liffey)