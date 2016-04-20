BRUSSELS, April 20 European Union antitrust
regulators accused Google on Wednesday of abusing the
dominance of its Android mobile operating system in deals with
phone makers and mobile network operators following a year-long
investigation.
"A competitive mobile Internet sector is increasingly
important for consumers and businesses in Europe. Based on our
investigation thus far, we believe that Google's behaviour
denies consumers a wider choice of mobile apps and services and
stands in the way of innovation by other players," European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The charge could jeopardise a key money-spinner for Google,
a unit of holding company Alphabet Inc. The tech giant made
about $11 billion from ad sales on Android phones with Google
apps such as Maps, Search and Gmail last year.
Google is already under scrutiny for promoting its own
shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of rivals.
That case, which has dragged on since late 2010, culminated last
year with the European Commission hitting the company with
antitrust charges.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)