* European Commission has received several complaints
* Google's non-search services such as Google+, YouTube
under fire
By Francesco Guarascio and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 Google Inc, the
target of an EU antitrust investigation into its internet search
engine, may face further scrutiny over its other services
following several complaints, Europe's antitrust chief said on
Tuesday.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said this
meant Google could end up a bigger case than Microsoft Corp
, which found itself embroiled in a decade-long battle
with the EU watchdog and was hit with more than 2.2 billion
euros ($2.8 billion) in fines.
"We have received complaints on the possible diversion of
internet traffic towards Google services which are not search
services, so this is a possible third investigation concerning
Google," Almunia told a European Parliament hearing.
Google spokesman Al Verney said in response: "We continue to
work with the European Commission to resolve their concerns."
Almunia, who is scheduled to leave office by the end of
October, did not provide any further details. It was not clear
if he would open a case or leave it to his successor Margrethe
Vestager.
In June, he said companies including European publishers, a
telecoms operator, an association of picture industries and
photo libraries as well as an advertising platform had
complained about Google leveraging its dominance to promote its
social network Google+ and its online video website YouTube.
Almunia also reiterated previous comments on a possible
investigation into Google's Android mobile operating system, the
most popular in the world and also the subject of several
complaints.
Two weeks ago, Almunia said he would not be able to wrap up
before leaving office the four-year-old probe into accusations
that Google squeezed out rivals in internet search results
following fresh studies and arguments from complainants such as
Microsoft.
(1 US dollar = 0.7776 euro)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Holmes)