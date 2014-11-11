BRUSSELS Nov 11 Europe's new antitrust chief
said on Tuesday that she needed more time to decide on the next
step of a four-year-long investigation into Google, a
case which her predecessor failed to resolve.
"To decide how to take our investigations forward, I need to
know what those most directly affected by the practices in
question have to say. I need to have a representative sample of
views of those concerned," European Competition Commissioner
Margrathe Vestager said in a statement.
"The issues at stake in our investigations have a big
potential impact on many players, they are multifaceted and
complex. I will therefore need some time to decide on the next
steps."
The Danish liberal, who took over from Joaquin Almunia on
Nov. 1, said the investigation would only focus on competition
issues despite calls from some critics that it should expand to
data privacy and media pluralism issues.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)