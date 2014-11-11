BRUSSELS Nov 11 Europe's new antitrust chief said on Tuesday that she needed more time to decide on the next step of a four-year-long investigation into Google, a case which her predecessor failed to resolve.

"To decide how to take our investigations forward, I need to know what those most directly affected by the practices in question have to say. I need to have a representative sample of views of those concerned," European Competition Commissioner Margrathe Vestager said in a statement.

"The issues at stake in our investigations have a big potential impact on many players, they are multifaceted and complex. I will therefore need some time to decide on the next steps."

The Danish liberal, who took over from Joaquin Almunia on Nov. 1, said the investigation would only focus on competition issues despite calls from some critics that it should expand to data privacy and media pluralism issues. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)