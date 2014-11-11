* EU's Vestager says will only investigate competition
issues
* Previous commissioner scrapped proposed settlement with
Google
(Adds details, background)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 11 Europe's new antitrust chief
said on Tuesday that she would take some time to decide on the
next step of a four-year-long investigation into Google
after her predecessor scrapped a proposed settlement
with the Internet giant.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who
took over from Joaquin Almunia on Nov. 1, said she would take a
representative sample of views from parties involved in the case
and check on the latest developments in the sector before taking
any action.
"The issues at stake in our investigations have a big
potential impact on many players, they are multifaceted and
complex. I will therefore need some time to decide on the next
steps," Vestager told a European Parliament hearing.
The Danish liberal, a free-trade advocating economy minister
at home prior to her current post, said the investigation would
only focus on competition issues despite calls from some critics
that it should expand to data privacy and media pluralism
issues.
Almunia in September bowed to pressure from Google's critics
including Microsoft, publishers across Europe, such as
Axel Springer, some politicians and even some of his
colleagues at the European Commission by rejecting a third set
of concessions from Google.
Google, the world's most popular Internet search engine,
wants to settle the EU probe and avoid a possible fine which
could be as much as 10 percent of its global turnover.
Rivals, most of them significantly smaller than Google, say
the company is squeezing them out in Internet search results.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)