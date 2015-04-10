(Corrects spelling of Bruegel think tank and its expert Mario
Mariniello in par 24)
* Google complainants say Vestager understands harm done to
them
* Vestager says better for decision to be "just" than fast
* Predecessor left case unresolved
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, April 9 After waiting more than four
years for Brussels to resolve his anti-trust complaint against
Google while traffic to his website plunged by 80 percent,
Michael Weber of German online mapping service Hot-Map.com held
out little hope of success. Until now.
He says a meeting with the new competition chief of the
European Commission has left him with newfound hope that
Brussels will take action at last to curb behaviour by the U.S.
Internet giant, which he blames for hurting his business.
Danish politician Margrethe Vestager, who took over the EU
competition portfolio in November, inherited an anti-trust
complaint by more than a dozen companies against Google, left
unresolved by her Spanish predecessor Joaquin Almunia.
Almunia launched an investigation in 2010 and initially
concluded that Google may have hurt competitors by favouring its
own products and services in search results and blocking
advertisers from moving their campaigns to rival platforms.
Since then, Google has offered three settlement proposals to
resolve the case. Most recently, just over a year ago, it
offered to give competing products and services bigger
visibility on its website, let content providers decide what
material it can use for its own services and make it easier for
advertisers to move their campaigns to rivals.
Almunia initially accepted that deal, only to reverse his
decision six months later and demand more concessions, leaving
the ultimate decision to his successor.
So far, Vestager has said nothing in public that would
explicitly signal what course she is considering.
She has also indicated that she will not rush into a
decision. Asked whether enforcement regulators should emphasise
quick action in cases involving fast-moving technologies,
Vestager told Reuters: "I don't think that speed should be the
priority. We should be even handed and open minded in
interpretation of the facts. Of course it is better to be fast
than slow but it's even better to be just."
Nevertheless, executives from some of the companies that
brought the complaint against Google say they are more
optimistic now than they have been for years, and that they
believe action is finally coming soon.
"With Almunia, there was no real dialogue. With Vestager, it
is different. The questions she asked us show that she
understands the complainants' problems," said Weber.
Another of the complainants, who spoke on condition of
anonymity because a meeting with Vestager was confidential,
said: "The first thing she said at the meeting was that she
understands the harm we have suffered."
The European Commission declined to comment on the case.
Asked to discuss anti-trust issues, Google spokesman Al
Verney declined to comment.
HIGH STAKES
The stakes are high for Google which faces a fine of as much
as $6.6 billion if found guilty of anti-competitive behaviour.
Even more disruptive, it may have to modify its business
practices.
Google's dominant positions in markets like online search,
advertising and smartphone operating systems have drawn
regulatory scrutiny in various jurisdictions around the globe.
Its longstanding position is that competition is "just a
click away" - a phrase meant to indicate that users have easy
access to use rival services - and that its products are popular
because people find them useful.
Vestager, 46, was a free-trading economy minister in Denmark
who jolted Danes with deep cuts to the social welfare system,
earning a reputation as a firm negotiator before coming to
Brussels.
She has spoken in general terms of the need to keep
fast-changing industries open and contestable and said both
large and small players should be able to compete on the merits
of their products, comments that some of the Google complainants
have interpreted as sympathetic towards their case.
They also note that she met some of the complainants before
seeing Google's executive chairman Eric Schmidt and general
counsel Kent Walker last month.
In one sign of movement in recent weeks, the European
Commission has asked some of the Google opponents to allow
regulators to declassify some of the confidential data they
submitted to justify their accusations, a step that would be
necessary to present the data to Google for its response.
Wilko van Weert, a partner at law firm McDermott Will &
Emery and specialist in the field, said Vestager could push for
a settlement that would require Google to provide more
information about its search ranking formula.
"Coming from a Scandinavian culture where transparency is
very important, I would not be surprised if she pushes for
maximum transparency in the way Google organises and manages its
search results," he said.
Any ruling by Vestager might have to be able to survive a
potential court challenge from Google, which could be tougher to
withstand because of Almunia's previous reversals.
Vestager may initially want to play hard ball, but that does
not mean she will close the door to a settlement, said Mario
Mariniello, a former economist at the Commission's competition
unit and now an expert at think tank Bruegel.
"If at a certain point in the process effective remedies
addressing her objections would be offered by Google, I guess it
would be hard for her to say no," he said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Peter Graff)