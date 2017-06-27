BRUSSELS, June 27 EU antitrust regulators
slapped a record 2.42-billion-euro ($2.7 billion) fine on
Alphabet unit Google on Tuesday by illegally favouring
its shopping service.
The European Commission said the world's most popular
internet search engine has 90 days to end its anti-competitive
practice or face penalty payments up to 5 percent of Alphabet's
average daily worldwide turnover.
The action came after a seven-year long investigation
prompted by scores of complaints from rivals such as U.S.
consumer review website Yelp, TripAdvisor, UK
price comparison site Foundem, News Corp and lobbying
group FairSearch.
This is the biggest fine for a single company in an EU
antitrust case, exceeding a 1.06-billion-euro sanction handed
down to U.S. chipmaker Intel in 2009.
($1 = 0.8890 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)