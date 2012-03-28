BRUSSELS, March 28 The EU's antitrust chief said
on Wednesday that he would decide only after April 8 whether to
formally charge Google or drop an ongoing investigation
and that he would not bow to pressure to push out a decision
more quickly.
The European Commission opened an investigation into the
world's most popular search engine in November 2010 after
rivals, including Microsoft, accused Google of abusing
its dominant position in the market for web search engines.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said earlier
this year that he would decide on a course of action after the
end of March or early April. On Wednesday he said the decision
would come after April 8, the date this year of Catholic Easter.
"(The case team) has asked me for some more days, even
weeks, because next week we have holidays for some people," told
a news briefing. "Maybe after Easter we will have some more
clear consideration... We want to advance in our investigation
but we want to advance on a solid basis, not because of a letter
or some pressures."