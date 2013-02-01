BRUSSELS Feb 1 Google has presented
detailed proposals to allay anti-competitive concerns about its
business practices, the EU antitrust regulator said on Friday,
in a move which brings the company a step closer to resolving a
two-year investigation.
The European Commission has been investigating the world's
most popular search engine following complaints from more than a
dozen companies, including Microsoft, that Google has
used its market power to block rivals.
Asked if he had received Google's proposal to resolve the
matter, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told
Reuters: "Yes."
He declined to provide details on the proposal, adding only:
"We are analysing it."
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the
27-member European Union, is now expected to seek feedback from
Google rivals and other interested parties.
Almunia said in December he was giving Google until this
month to present a comprehensive offer to allay regulatory
concerns and stave off a possible fine, which could be as much
as 10 percent of global turnover if a company is found to be in
breach of EU rules.
The Commission has said Google may have favoured its own
search services over those of rivals, and copied travel and
restaurant reviews from competing sites without permission.
The EU executive is also concerned the company may have put
restrictions on advertisers and advertising to prevent them from
moving their online campaigns to competing search engines.
Earlier this month, Google won a major victory when U.S.
antitrust regulators ended their investigation, saying the
company had not manipulated its web search results to block
rivals.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)