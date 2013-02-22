PARIS Feb 22 EU regulators hope to resolve a two-year investigation into the world's most popular search engine Google after the summer, the EU's antitrust chief said on Friday.

"We can reach an agreement after the summer break. We can envisage this as a possible deadline," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a Concurrences Journal conference in Paris.

The European Commission is examining proposals put forward by Google to resolve complaints by more than a dozen companies, including Microsoft, that Google was blocking competitors.