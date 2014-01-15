GM to start pure-electric model production in China within 2 years - AP
General Motors Co will start production of a pure-electric model in China within two years, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
BRUSSELS The European Union wants Google (GOOG.O) to come up with more concessions within weeks if it is to avoid formal charges in an investigation into alleged anti-competitive behaviour, a top official said on Wednesday.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said he was still waiting to receive Google's response to his opinion that concessions offered so far by the internet search giant do not go far enough to address the EU's concerns.
"We need more and we need more not during the next year, we need more during the next weeks," he told a news conference.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Luke Baker)
General Motors Co will start production of a pure-electric model in China within two years, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organization, and a report is expected by the end of May.