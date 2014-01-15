The Google offices are seen near the city centre in Dublin July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

BRUSSELS The European Union wants Google (GOOG.O) to come up with more concessions within weeks if it is to avoid formal charges in an investigation into alleged anti-competitive behaviour, a top official said on Wednesday.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said he was still waiting to receive Google's response to his opinion that concessions offered so far by the internet search giant do not go far enough to address the EU's concerns.

"We need more and we need more not during the next year, we need more during the next weeks," he told a news conference.

