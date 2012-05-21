By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS May 21 The European Union's antitrust
chief on Monday ratcheted up the pressure on Google,
giving it a matter of weeks to settle an investigation into
allegations of anti-competitive behaviour and avoid formal
charges and a possible fine.
Even if Google, the world's most popular search engine,
offers concessions to resolve the issue, it will still be under
the EU spotlight after fresh complaints about its Android mobile
software, the top operating system for Internet-enabled
smartphones.
The European Commission launched an investigation into
Google in November 2010 after competitors, including Microsoft
, accused the company of manipulating search results to
promote its own advertising services while demoting those of
rivals.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said regulators
were as eager as Google to avoid lengthy proceedings due to
rapid developments in the technology industry and that if
remedies were offered by Google within the coming weeks, the
antitrust investigation could be brought to a close.
"I believe that these fast-moving markets would particularly
benefit from a quick resolution of the competition issues
identified. Restoring competition swiftly to the benefit of
users at an early stage is always better than lengthy
proceedings," Almunia told a news briefing.
"Google has repeatedly expressed to me its willingness to
discuss any concerns that the Commission might have without
having to engage in adversarial proceedings. This is why today
I'm giving Google an opportunity to offer remedies to address
concerns that we have identified," he said.
Almunia said he had sent a letter to Eric Schmidt, Google's
executive chairman, with a deadline for a response.
"In this letter, I offer Google the possibility to come up
in a matter of weeks with first proposals of remedies to address
each of these points," he said.
Google said it disagreed with the Commission's conclusions
but that it was happy to discuss the issues further. It controls
86 percent of the European search market, according to online
data tracking service comScore.
In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission is also
looking into allegations that Google distorts its search results
to steer people to its related businesses, like Google Places.
The agency recently hired a big name litigator, Beth Wilkinson,
to lead its probe.
The FTC is expected to come to a decision this summer on
whether Google broke the law. Google is also the leader in U.S.
searches, at 66 percent, according to comScore.
LAST CHANCE TO SETTLE?
Almunia is offering Google a last chance before issuing
formal charges, said David Wood, a lawyer for lobbying group
ICOMP, whose members include Microsoft, British price comparison
site Foundem and German online mapping company Hotmaps, all
three complainants in the EU case.
"This is effectively the Commission demanding remedies.
Failing that there will be a statement of objections (EU charge
sheet)," he said.
If Google can come up with remedies that the Commission
finds acceptable following a market test, the Commission could
then end the 18-month-long investigation without fining the
company, Almunia said.
The Commission has 16 complaints against Google before it,
with the latest grievances coming from several online travel
agencies, including TripAdvisor, Opodo and eDreams.
The majority of complaints are from small competitors across
Europe.
Almunia said other investigations into Google unrelated to
the antitrust issue would continue.
"We continue the investigations on other issues, on other
complaints we received recently, for instance all those
complaints referring to Android or some complaints referring for
instance to the way travel agencies are dealt by the Google
search engine," he said.
He declined to provide details on the Android investigation.
Android-equipped smartphones compete with Apple's
iPhone and other systems.
The Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of their
global revenue for breaching EU rules and has in the past handed
down multimillion-euro fines to Microsoft and Intel,
among others.
In Washington, two lawmakers who specialize in antitrust
urged Google to reach a settlement with European regulators.
Senators Herb Kohl and Mike Lee, who are respectively the
Democratic chairman and top Republican on the Judiciary
Committee's antitrust subcommittee, said they were "hopeful that
Google would be a willing partner with the EU's Competition
Commissioner.
"We continue to urge the FTC to investigate (Google) and to
ensure a competitive search market where consumers can fairly
pick the winners and losers in our online economy," the
lawmakers said.